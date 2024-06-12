Winstock County Music Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary

Winstock 2024 kicks off on Thursday.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the country music festival.

The event is a major fundraiser for the small town of Winsted in McLeod County. Eight hundred volunteers help raise money for Holy Trinity School and over the last three decades, $9 million has been raised for the school.

“We need to do something to raise money for the school,” Ryan Gueningsman with Winstock said. “One of them drove by a country music festival up in Regal, Minnesota and said if they could do it, we can probably do that and that’s how Winstock was born.”

Winstock 2024 runs through Saturday. This year’s headliners include Jason Aldean and Cole Swindell.