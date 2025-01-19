Winners of the World Snow Sculpting Championship revealed

The winners of the 2025 World Snow Sculpting Championship have been revealed.

A total of 12 teams from all around the world competed from Wednesday to Saturday in the event held in Stillwater. KSTP’s Lindsey Brown announced the winners at the closing ceremony Saturday night.

First Place: Team Falcon of Mongolia; Sculpture title: Voice

Second Place: Team Jetset of Mexico; Sculpture title: Trapped

Third Place, People’s Choice & Artist’s Choice: Team Taiwan; Sculpture title: Whispers in the Breeze