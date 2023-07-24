Wings of the North celebrates 25th annual Air Expo

Aviation enthusiasts got quite a show this weekend in Eden Prairie.

Wings of the North took off with its 25th annual Air Expo this weekend. There were dozens of vintage aircraft and aviation veterans for people to meet.

While there are some flyovers, the expo director, Greg Doeden, says the event is not an air show but rather a display of historic military aircraft.

Doeden says some of the most popular attractions at the event have been the C-130 Hercules cargo plane from the 133rd Airlift Wing. That aircraft had lines of people wrapped around it as many of them got to get up close and tour it.

Military warbirds have also been quite popular among families, with many pilots flying in from across the country, including Texas, Georgia and Missouri.

Organizers expected about 6,000-8,000 people at the weekend event and said the show serves a dual purpose: providing family fun entertainment while offering practical history lessons.

“We feel we offer more hands-on, more informational than other events. … It’s less commercial. People … can ask questions, get up close and meet pilots and ask them, ‘What’s this part of the aircraft,’ and it’s a more personal touch,” Doeden said.

A 1948 Beechcraft Bonanza will be given away through a sweepstakes fundraiser and the winner will be announced in September. If you win and don’t need an airplane, you can opt in to get $35,000 instead.