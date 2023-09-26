Windom man’s legs amputated after grain bin accident

A Windom man is recovering in the hospital after a grain bin accident resulted in the amputation of both of his legs.

On Sunday afternoon, around 3:05 p.m., the Cottonwood County Sheriff got a call about a farming accident about nine miles north of Windom.

Family members said via CaringBridge that the victim, Travis Muller, was cleaning out a grain bin when both of his legs got caught in the power sweep up to his thighs.

He was airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries and parts of his legs were amputated to save his life.

Muller was his happiest suited up on a snowmobile after dedicating years of his life to the sport.

Matt Greenwood said the snowmobile racing community is a tight-knit group and Muller was widely known as a professional racer.

“Always smiling and shaking… fans hands. He was one of the good guys,” Greenwood said.

The snowmobile community explained they’re saddened this happened to a talented snowmobiler and they’re trying to do what they can to make life easier.

“This is going to be a life-changing moment,” Greenwood said. “If we can all help them get back on their feet, rebuild and plan for the future, it’s the least we can do.”

Jasmine Muller, Travis’ wife, wrote online that Monday night, Travis opened his eyes for the first time and he’s stable.

She wrote that he could have another surgery in the coming days to clean dirt and corn from his wounds to prevent infection.

The Muller family is fundraising for medical costs and funding a new way of life for the victim.