Wild Mountain shows off 2 new electric snowmobiles

A test-drive event at Wild Mountain Ski Resort is demonstrating two electric snowmobiles manufactured by Taiga Motors.

Taiga electric snowmobiles are the only commercially available electric snowmobiles available for purchase in the United States. The company said it is “ramping up production” as it believes the “technology will likely become the standard at ski areas in the coming years.”

Wild Mountain said it has acquired two electric snowmobiles for the 2023-2024 season and is “excited to utilize the new technology through the winter.”