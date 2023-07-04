What’s open and closed this 4th of July

Here's what's open and what's closed on the 4th of July.

The United States is celebrating its 247th birthday Tuesday, and despite storms being expected across Minnesota, many holiday festivities are set to kick off as planned.

The federal Independence Day holiday is being observed Tuesday, July 4, meaning people can expect some businesses and all government buildings to be closed.

Take a look at what’s open and closed below:

State and Federal Offices: All state and federal offices are closed.

Parking: Most metered parking is free, but private meters at universities, hospitals and some parks might still be enforced.

Banks: Banks are closed.

Libraries: Libraries in Hennepin and Ramsey counties are closed Tuesday.

Driver and Vehicle Services: DVS locations are closed for the holiday.

Mail Delivery: The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail and post offices are closed Tuesday. FedEx and UPS will not be making any deliveries, but shipping locations might be open with modified hours.

Garbage Collection: Garbage collection in Minneapolis and St. Paul will be delayed by one day for residents whose regular pickup day is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week.

Public Transportation: Metro Transit will operate with holiday service and fares, but Northstar Commuter Line trains won’t operate Tuesday. Other services, such as the Transit Information Center, lost and found, and customer relations will be closed.

Retail stores: Most major retail stores, such as supermarkets and grocery stores, are open, but shoppers should check online or call ahead to check on modified hours.

Information on the best fireworks displays in Minnesota can be found here.

Other 4th of July coverage can be found here.

