What to know during Severe Weather Awareness Week

Monday marked the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time when state officials try to educate Minnesotans and urge them to prepare for weather threats.

Each day this week, state emergency officials and meteorologists will focus on a different weather safety topic.

Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division says the topics aren’t just a good reminder about seasonal weather threats but are also a good time to make and practice an emergency plan and refresh your emergency preparedness kit.

Severe Weather Awareness Week starts today. Watch HSEM Interim Director Kevin Reed's message to Minnesotans about the importance of preparing for severe weather and learning how to stay safe.

KSTP’s Severe Weather Guide

The tornado drills on Thursday get much of the attention for obvious reasons, but it’s important to be prepared for a variety of weather events.

This week's full schedule of topics can be found below.