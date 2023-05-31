Firefighters working to determine cause of overnight fire in West St. Paul

The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire in West St. Paul Wednesday.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of South Robert Street, and officials say everyone made it outside safely.

Most of the damage could be seen at the top of the building, however, the locksmith business at the bottom of the building did not appear to have any fire damage.

Two families were affected by the fire, and the Red Cross will be helping them.

No other details were immediately available – check back for updates.