West metro city elects Minnesota’s first Somali-American mayor

St. Louis Park elects state's first Somali American mayor

Minnesota has its first-ever Somali-American mayor.

Winning in all but one of St. Louis Park’s 12 precincts, Nadia Mohamed won by more than 1,300 votes – also becoming the city’s first Black mayor.

Making history in the west metro city is not new for Mohamed. When she was elected to the St. Louis Park City Council in 2019, she was the first Muslim, Somali-American, and youngest person to ever be elected to the council.

During her campaign, Mohamed was able to garner a couple of big endorsements, including current and outgoing mayor of St. Louis Park, Jake Spano and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan – both they and Attorney General Keith Ellison were at Mohamed’s watch party election night to show support.

After the results were official, following jubilation by the dozens of supporters, Mohamed shared a speech. On top of thanking many who helped her along the way, Mohamed shared a special moment with her mother as she thanked her for immigrating the family from Somalia.

“Now she stands here in the room with you all, celebrating her daughter become the first Black mayor, the first Somali mayor,” Mohamed said about her mother, but had to pause due to the crowd cheering and her mother embracing her with a hug and kiss on the cheek.

“This is her by the way, I didn’t know she was behind me, this is her,” Mohamed said with a smile about her mother.

Mohamed also took a moment to thank her competitor, Dale Anderson, for stepping up and running.