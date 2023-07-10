Website opens for Minnesota taxpayers to update bank, address ahead of state rebate payment

If you haven’t moved or changed bank information since filing taxes or property tax refund returns for the 2021 tax year, you don’t need to won’t need to update anything online.

On Monday morning, officials with the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced an online portal is now open for anyone who needs to update their street address, bank information or both ahead of receiving a payment from the state later this year as part of the 2023 legislative budget that was signed into law.

Any taxpayer who is eligible for the rebate and needs to update information will need to do so before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. CLICK HERE if you need to enter updates.

Those who are eligible for the one-time rebate will automatically receive the payment, which is expected to be sent out in the early fall.

Initially, Gov. Tim Walz proposed $1,000 for eligible Minnesotans. However, as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, state lawmakers approved $260 for single tax filers or $520 for couples. Families who earn less than $35,000 will get $1,750 tax credits per child for up to three kids.

The requirements for the rebate are the following:

You were a resident of Minnesota for either part or all of 2021.

Your 2021 adjusted gross income was $150,000 or less for married joint filers and at or less than $75,000 for all other filers.

You weren’t listed as a dependent on someone else’s 2021 Minnesota income tax return.

You either filed a renter’s property tax refund or a homestead credit refund by Dec. 31, 2022.

