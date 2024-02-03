Weather grounds hot air balloons at Saturday event in Hudson, another chance to launch on Sunday

It was a tough break for hot air balloon lovers in Hudson Saturday morning, with the weather keeping balloons grounded during the Hot Air Affair.

While it was disappointing news, it didn’t stop a huge crowd from coming out for the annual event. Organizers are still expecting to draw thousands of people by the end of the weekend.

Over 30 balloon pilots missed out on the launch Saturday morning because of the weather.

Pilot Scott McClinton has made the trip from Louisville, Kentucky for the event for the past 17 years.

He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that when it comes to flying a hot air balloon, it’s always a last-minute call.

The call was made an hour before launch time on Saturday due to the cloud shelf being too low — a guideline from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Organizer Carla Timmerman wasn’t too disappointed after more than 30 years of putting on the event. Several balloons were still inflated and people had a chance to chat with the pilots.

There is another chance for the balloons to get off the ground on Sunday morning if the weather allows.