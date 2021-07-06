Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected Tuesday

A chance of storms, some severe, is likely Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow said showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Tuesday, some potentially containing strong winds and hail.

Barlow said heavy rain is likely throughout the afternoon and most areas of the state will see more than a half-inch of rain by Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop as the day goes on, Barlow said, with temperature in the 60s expected by the evening.

Looking ahead, Barlow said much cooler and drier weather is expected Wednesday.

Much cooler today! Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off all day….up to an inch of rain likely! We need the rain…and the break from the heat! pic.twitter.com/O2hSJoA4NX — ken barlow (@kbarlowkstp) July 6, 2021