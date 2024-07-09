Waterville still cleaning up and drying out after summer floods  

Waterville, Minnesota is still awash in sandbags and sump pumps.

Some parks and roads throughout the city are still closed, and one city official estimates that as many as 100 homes are still uninhabitable.

Some of those residents are staying at the Village of Waterville retreat center. It’s also being used as a makeshift headquarters for residents to pick up much-needed donations like bottled water, fans and toiletries.

James Sheridan and his family have been staying at the Village of Waterville for about three weeks. He describes what their family home looks like after the flood:

“All the carpet is ripped out, the lower-level drywall is stripped. The furniture has been taken to the dump. We lost a lot. No flood insurance, so it is all still a loss,” Sheridan said.

Flood waters in Waterville have receded by about three feet in the past week.