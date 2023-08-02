Washington County Fair kicks off Wednesday

Washington County Fair begins

As we wait for the Minnesota State Fair to begin, there are a number of smaller county fairs going on this summer across the state.

In the east metro, the Washington County Fair started Wednesday and goes until Sunday.

The fair includes a carnival, petting zoo, helicopter rides, magic acts, a BMX show and much more.

Kids under seven get in for free, while tickets are $10 for everyone else ages eight and up.

You can find more information here.