Washington Co. man sells property adjacent to William O’Brien State Park to MN for park use

A Washington County man is giving back to Minnesota with a gift of land.

Myron Lindgren of Scandia sold his family farm next to William O’Brien State Park to Minnesota to be used as part of the state park.

Instead of working out a deal with a developer, Lindgren wanted to honor his late parents by selling the land to the state.

“They worked hard on that farm,” Lindgren said. “I just thought if Mom and Dad could come back, which they can’t, they would rather see it without houses than with houses.”

Lindgren says there’s no timeline for when his former farmland will be used in the park.