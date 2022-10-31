Warmest Halloween in 22 years on deck for trick-or-treaters Monday evening

It’s a rare Halloween in Minnesota that little ghosts and goblins don’t have to dress in layers as they head out trick-or-treating.

Our warm fall weather makes for a fantastic evening for kids to go door-to-door searching for treats.

Church of the Cross in Hopkins held its annual Halloween party in its front yard.

“Last year, for instance, I think it was in the 30’s or 40’s,” Pastor Joel Bascom said. “This is a gorgeous day. You’re always grateful to God when you get a sunny day like this.”

Stephanie Bina looked forward to taking her kids trick-or-treating around Hopkins in warm weather.

Stephanie Bina and her kids getting ready to go trick-or-treating in the warm weather (KSTP).

“Amazing,” Bina said. “I’m so happy that we can enjoy being outside.”