Warm winter causing problems for outdoor ice rinks

Warm weather hinders efforts to build outdoor ice rinks

This warm weather is causing some major issues for outdoor ice rinks. Without the freezing temperatures overnight, ice isn’t able to form.

It’s been frustrating for those looking to hit the rinks.

Roseville city officials have been sending out crews overnight to start building up ice on the rinks — or at least trying to.

“We’ve done that a couple times but we needed to cancel in the middle of the week just because we’re not getting temperatures cold enough to see that water set up and freeze,” said Jim Taylor, park superintendent for the city of Roseville.

Temperatures of 15-20 degrees are needed to get ideal ice conditions, but the forecast doesn’t support that anytime soon.

Taylor is still holding out hope that the true “Minnesota winter” will show up.

“This start of the winter is good, but we need to get a little colder and get some snow so we can start feeling like Minnesotans again,” he said.