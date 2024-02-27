Warm spring weather surprising Minnesotans and out-of-state visitors

Many are surprised to be enjoying spring weather in the middle of winter.

Days like Monday are definitely unusual and rare for the end of February. Even those who live outside of Minnesota are shocked by our weather.

Travelers at Minneapolis/Saint Paul International Airport spoke about our warm winter and what they think of Minnesota.

“The Mall of America, super friendly people and cold weather,” Trevor Neil of New Jersey said. “So far, I got two out of three.”

Many travelers are hoping to get out of Minnesota before Tuesday’s expected snow.