Want a cold drink of water? Head to Bloomington

The city of Bloomington will have bragging rights when it comes to tap water this year, having been declared the best-tasting in all of Minnesota for 2024.

The distinction was awarded earlier this week by The American Water Work Association Minnesota Chapter (MNAWWA) during its annual conference.

Competing against 17 other contestants, the city of Bloomington was selected as a finalist by popular vote, joining Owatonna, St. Peter and the 2024 Minnesota State Fair Tap Water winner Moorhead Public Service.

The end result was the city being declared the “Best in Glass” Water Taste Test Award winner for 2024. It was the second time Bloomington had won the award, with the city previously winning in 2016.

Bloomington will now go on to compete in the International “Best in Glass” competition.