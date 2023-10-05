Walz’s task force on future of U of M health system set for first meeting Thursday

A task force created to find ways to better support the University of Minnesota’s academic health education, research and care is set to meet for the first time Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz created the task force through an executive order back in August and chose former Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as its chairperson.

Also on the task force are Sen. Melissa Wiklund (DFL-Bloomington), Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester), representatives from the state health and higher education departments, U of M Medical School Dean Dr. Jakub Tolar, U of M Regent Penny Wheeler, several medical experts, and former governors Mark Dayton and Tim Pawlenty as special advisors.

Walz is expected to address the task force Thursday afternoon.

The task force currently has seven meetings after Thursday scheduled and is due to send its recommendations to Walz by Jan. 15.

Walz’s order creating the task force came two weeks after Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced they were backing out of their planned merger.