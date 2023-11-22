Walz to present Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkey

A day ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to highlight the state’s turkey industry.

The governor will present Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkey as part of an event with officials from the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and other state agriculture leaders on Wednesday morning.

Minnesota is the nation’s leading turkey producer.

The event comes two days after two Minnesota turkeys were brought to the White House for the traditional presidential pardoning ceremony.