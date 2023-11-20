Walz administration to announce $5 million in funds for Minnesota food shelves

State leaders are expected to announce new funding for food shelves in Minnesota on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is expected to announce $5 million in new funds to help fight hunger across the state.

Flanagan is scheduled to announce the funds during an event at 11:15 a.m.

According to Gov. Tim Walz’s administration, the funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act and will help seven regional food banks across the state.

Check back for updates and a stream.