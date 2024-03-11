VP Kamala Harris to stop in Twin Cities this week on reproductive rights tour

Vice President Kamala Harris will come to the Twin Cities this week as she continues her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour, the White House says.

Harris is scheduled to visit the state on Thursday for her sixth stop on the nationwide tour that started back in January in Wisconsin.

The tour is part of the White House’s effort to urge Congress to restore abortion rights protections that ceased when Roe v. Wade was overturned. Minnesota has been one of the states that has moved to protect abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 ruling, enacting statewide protections for reproductive rights last year.

The White House hasn’t yet released any details about when or where exactly Harris will stop.

It will be her third trip to Minnesota since taking office.