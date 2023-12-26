Volunteers provide meals, holiday cheer to those in need on Christmas

Union Gospel Mission volunteers spent Christmas Day serving meals to people in need in St. Paul.

It’s the small moments some of us take for granted — like a simple song, a warm meal and some company — that matter the most.

“It’s really nice. It feels good,” attendee Arnold Ramler said.

Ramler is one of hundreds who made the trip to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities for a Christmas lunch.

“Any food, that will help,” he said. “It’s getting worse and worse. We need… more of this.”

“We know that often the holidays can be a hard time for people especially people experiencing homelessness,” Abigail Holtz, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities media and events specialist, said.

Union Gospel Mission volunteers acted as waiters and served attendees food, beverages and dessert.

They were also on the streets of the Twin Cities, passing out a thousand meals to people who needed them.

A violinist performed Christmas music for hours as people sang along.

“Our goal is to get people in the door. Meet those immediate needs and make them know that they’re loved and cared about,” Holtz said.



This organization is always looking for volunteers and accepting donations to keep providing resources and help to people who need it.