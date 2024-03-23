Volunteer plumbers help homeowners fix leaking water at no cost during annual Waters Off event

Inside a Bloomington home, volunteer plumbers gave back at no cost by helping replace a faucet and drain line.

About 100 other homes received similar services across the state on Saturday, helping out senior, low-income and disabled homeowners like Mike Massood.

Massood said he’s been living in his Bloomington home for nearly 50 years, and it’s been a challenge repairing water leaks.

“It would help me a lot. And this way, I can at least concentrate on raising my child instead of worrying about how am I going to fix these things,” Massood said.

The homeowner also got an unexpected surprise after telling volunteers he had a leaking toilet. He was told that he would be getting an entirely new toilet.

“I thought maybe they were just going to have to fix it, this way I can conserve some water. But it’s awesome; it was the ultimate gift,” said Massood.

The free program is all part of Waters Off, a community service program that provides free plumbing repairs and inspections to hopefully lower water bills and promote water conservation.

Scott Gale, the business manager for Plumbers Local 15 says water leakage is more prevalent than many are aware of, specifically in toilets.

“You can’t hear the trickle through, but there will be a constant 24/7 that there’s water trickling through… which is a big, big water waster,” said Gale.

Since the program began in 1994, volunteers have serviced over 4,000 households at a value of more than $2 million.