Virus in dairy cows impacts Minnesota State Fair, county fairs

With the Minnesota State Fair starting next week, some changes will take place because of a virus infecting dairy cows.

State health officials will require some cows to have a negative test for the H5N1 virus. No live dairy calf births will happen at the Miracle of Birth Center. A State Fair veterinarian will inspect dairy cattle showing symptoms of illness.

The testing requirements are also impacting county fairs. Sandy Jirele with the Steele County Fair makes sure the tests have been performed.

“As the trailers come in, I ask for their paperwork,” Jirele said. “We feel it’s very important. We don’t want to have any of our animals come down with this.”