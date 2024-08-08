Vintage race car museum gets new building at Dakota County Fair

There’s a new vintage race car museum and it’s open just in time for the Dakota County Fair.

It’s called the Dakota Garage and it offers a chance to learn about the rich history of Minnesota racing.

“This has been a dream for a lot of years and we finally had the opportunity to start looking at actually getting a real building put up,” said Kevin Busse, media relations with the International Motor Contest Association Old Timers (IMCA).



Busse says the IMCA is the oldest sanctioned racing organization in the United States.



“IMCA was to the Midwest what Nascar was to the south back in the early days,” Busse said.



Busse says they were able to build the new garage thanks to donations. Inside, you’ll find everything from old uniforms, trophies, videos and, of course, the cars that raced at many Minnesota tracks, even some that are no longer around.



“A lot of people, for example, have been going through the building and they’re looking at the displays and going, ‘Wait, there was a speedway here in Farmington?'” Busse said.



There’s even a coloring contest for kids and the winners get an actual trophy that was awarded during a previous race.



“I think it’s a great experience. I think the kids are loving it,” said Laura Neuerburg, who lives in Farmington.



Nora Neuerburg is one of the girls competing in the coloring contest and she decided to go with Vikings colors for her drawing. She says she’s impressed by the new museum.



“It’s really cool, I’ve never really been into cars but I like the museum and you can learn a lot from here,” said Nora.

The Dakota Garage will be open at the Dakota County Fair through Sunday.