Vikings to host Bears Monday night in ‘Winter Whiteout’ game, playoff tickets now available

While the Minnesota Vikings will for sure be in the NFL playoffs this season, their seeding is still up in the air, and they can even still win the division — but they have four regular-season matchups ahead of them.

Those start Monday, with a home game against NFC North rival Chicago Bears (4-9). If the Vikings (11-2) win out, they’ll win the division. When the two teams met in Week 12, Minnesota won 30-27 in overtime.

Vikings playoff tickets are already available. Wild Card tickets start at $220 and Divisional tickets start at $295.

Here’s what you need to know for Monday’s game:

Kickoff and Network

Pre-game coverage with Vikings Monday Night Kickoff on KSTP-TV starts at 6:30 p.m., which will be immediately followed by Monday Night Football at 7 p.m. Although the game will be on ESPN+, it won’t be shown on ESPN, since the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders game will be on that network.

New Uniforms

The Vikings will debut new white uniforms on Monday. The winter warrior jerseys, as announced in June, will include white helmets, and the jerseys won’t have any hits of hold on them. According to the team, the look was created to be the coldest uniform in the league.

Fans are being encouraged to wear white to “ice out” U.S. Bank Stadium as part of the Winter Whiteout game. If you want to go to Monday’s game, tickets are still available and start at $136.89.

Giving Back to the Community

The team will be highlighting year-round social justice efforts players have done during Monday’s game. These efforts include Justice Page Middle School principal Shannon Teller as this year’s Change Maker of the Year award winner.

Teller, who was previously honored during an assembly in front of students, will be honored on the field on Monday night. She will be given a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. That donations will go to a non-profit of her choice.

Weather

For those headed to the game and needing to be outside while entering and exiting US Bank Stadium, Minnesota’s Weather Authority says to expect gusty conditions. Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach the upper 30s, nearly 10 degrees above the normal temperature this time of year. Those winds will bring cooler air overnight on Monday, but it won’t be as cold as last week. Anyone driving to the game won’t need to worry about rain or snow, since the next system won’t be arriving later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

NFC North Weekend Wrap

Monday’s matchup with a division rival comes after the Packers win on Sunday night and the Lions loss earlier in the day. The Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-13, with Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns to Romeo Doubs. The Packers are now 10-4.

Meanwhile, if the Vikings win Monday night, they’ll join the Detroit Lions at 12-2, who lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday 48-42 despite Jared Goff throwing five touchdown passes and passing for nearly 500 yards. However, the Lions hold a tiebreaker over the Vikings at this time.

Remaining Schedules

The last few games of the season will include NFC North rival matchups, as well as a few games with the Seahawks.

In Week 16, the Vikings will head to Seattle for a late Sunday afternoon game. Meanwhile, the Lions will head to Chicago for a noon Sunday game. The Packers will host the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

During Christmas week, the Seahawks will head to Chicago for a Thursday night game. That Sunday, Green Bay will come to Minnesota for a noon Sunday game, and Detroit will travel to San Francisco to play on Monday night.

The final week of the regular season will see the Bears play in Green Bay, and a showdown for the potential winner of the NFC North between the Vikings and the Lions in Detroit.

