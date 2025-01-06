Vikings playoff push gives big bump to downtown Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings are headed to the NFL playoffs, and those games, much like the Sunday night game against the Detroit Lions, help bars and restaurants in downtown Minneapolis and the surrounding metro communities.

Onie Brown, night manager at Off the Rails Bar next to U.S. Bank Stadium, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Vikings games mean more business on weekends.

“It’s been great, because we have probably twice as many people compared to other Sunday nights,” said Brown. “Plus, it’s great for the community to get together.”

Watch the full story in the video player above.