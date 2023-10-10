Report: Vikings place Justin Jefferson on IR for hamstring injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve after he injured his hamstring on Sunday in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN, Jefferson – who was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 – will miss at least the next four games due to a strained right hamstring.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the decision was made in part to ensure that Jefferson doesn’t return too early and risk re-injury.

Jefferson has never missed an NFL game and has started 53 consecutive games since entering the lineup in Week 3 of his rookie season in 2020, according to ESPN.

NFL Network was the first to report the team’s plan.

