Vikings agree to multi-year contract extension with Kevin O’Connell

The Vikings have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Kevin O’Connell.

In his three years with the Vikings, O’Connell has a 34-17 regular season record and is the first head coach in Vikings history with multiple 13-win seasons. He also became the fastest head coach in franchise history to win 30 games, reaching the mark in 46 games.

“Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach – an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players,” said Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf. “He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

In O’Connell’s first season as head coach, he led the Vikings to a 13-4 record and their first NFC North title since 2017. The team wound up losing 31-24 to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

His sophomore effort saw the Vikings finish the season 7-10 and miss the playoffs as they dealt with the injury bug and rotated through four different quarterbacks.

In 2024, the team finished with a 14-3 record, which is the second-most wins in a single season in franchise history. The magical season came to a disappointing end with a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

Throughout his three years as head coach, the Vikings have had four AP First-Team All-Pro selections, three AP Second-Team All-Pro selections and 16 Pro Bowl selections.

“It is an absolute honor to continue leading the Minnesota Vikings,” said O’Connell. “Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together. I also want to thank Leah and our incredible children; their love and support allow me to perform this job at a high level. And none of this would be possible without the dedication of our coaches, players and support staff. I can’t wait to get back to work with all of them as we continue to build upon the high standard we’ve set and the positive environment we’ve created.“

O’Connell started his NFL career as a player and spent one season as a backup quarterback on the New England Patriots in 2008.

He began coaching as a quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2015, then went to the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive assistant in 2016. In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, he was an offensive assistant for the Washington Redskins before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

O’Connell then spent 2020-2021 as the offensive coordinator for the Rams before coming over to the Vikings.

