Vigil for missing Winona mother strengthens hope and faith in search

Vigil held for missing Winona woman

Hope and faith that a missing Winona mother comes home safe was strengthened inside a church filled with dozens of Madeline Kingsbury’s loved ones.

Due to rain, the vigil was held at the First Congressional Church of Winona. Those who spoke included Winona mayor Scott Sherman, who thanked everyone who has helped in the search for Kingsbury.

Friday marked five weeks since people have last seen or heard from Kingsbury.

Investigators say on March 31, she returned home with the father of her children after dropping their kids off, and the father claimed he left the house in her minivan. When he returned, Kingsbury wasn’t there, and he has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

While the more than a month with Kingsbury has been filled with hardship for the family and loved ones, they wanted to make sure Friday’s vigil was also time to how special she is to everyone.

A touching video was also played with pictures of Kingsbury throughout her life.

A group of Kingsbury’s sorority sisters joined together.

“She’s the most incredible, inspiring young woman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting,” one said while fighting back tears.

The group said they’re planning an event with a silent auction in early June to raise money for the family.

Her sister, Megan Kingsbury, also spoke, stressing they’re not going to stop looking until they find her — adding how being a mother is the most important thing in her life.

“She always has, always will, put her children first,” Megan said. “The bonds that she has created between herself and her children are incredibly strong nothing could break them. They’re lucky to have her as their mother and we’re lucky to have her.”

Investigators are still asking property owners in rural Winona and Fillmore counties to search their land. Winona police ask you to call them if you can help in the search for Madeline: 507-457-6302