Vietnam War memorial organizers asking for help to track down family of 2 veterans killed in action

There’s a mystery in St. Francis that you may be able to help solve.

Organizers of a future Vietnam War memorial are searching to find the family of two veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Phillip Watters and Raymond Baker were both killed in action after graduating from St. Francis High School.

Organizers hope to find the family of both men by June 27, the day of the memorial’s dedication.

“It’s like they [have] just been lost to history,” Denny Berg with Cedar Creek Conservation Veterans Memorial said. “We know there has to be somebody out there, but at this point, we’ve come up with a dead end.”

If you have any information on Watters or Baker’s family, contact the Anoka County Historical Society.