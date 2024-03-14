Vice President Harris set to visit Minnesota on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit a Twin Cities area clinic where providers perform abortions and offer other reproductive health care.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a stop in the Twin Cities on Thursday as part of her tour focusing on the rollback of abortion rights in the United States.

In addition, she’s hoping to gain support for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Although the specific time and place for Harris’ visit haven’t been released, her office says she plans to visit a Twin Cities clinic that provides abortions and other reproductive care.

The White House says this will be the first time a president or vice president has been to a reproductive health clinic.

It’s part of a nationwide tour Harris started in January, drawing attention to the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which allows states to outlaw abortion.

Governor Tim Walz’s office says he will be joining Harris at an event on Thursday afternoon.

Check back for updates on the vice president’s visit.