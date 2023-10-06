Veterans grow produce for successful farm-to-table program in Hastings

A farm-to-table program through the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is producing a bountiful harvest this year, and the benefit goes beyond produce.

Raised garden boxes scattered throughout campus at the Hastings Veterans Home are filled with food grown by veterans for veterans, everything from cucumbers to peppers.

This summer they grew 800 pounds of produce. Kitchen staff at the home used the food to make soups, salads and even stuffed green peppers. Staff at the Hastings Veterans Home estimates they have saved nearly $2,000 with this program this summer.

There’s also another benefit they are growing that goes beyond product and cost savings. The program is also therapeutic and promotes mental wellness.

“You have something to look forward to, something to get out and do,” said Vietnam veteran Tom Christ, who grows tomatoes, peppers and mint.

“You’re out digging in the dirt like you did when you were a kid. It’s very beneficial for mental health and physical health as well,” he added.

There is talk of expanding the program. Next summer they are going to experiment with adding fruit as a crop.