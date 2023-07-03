Vendors, organizers make halftime adjustments for 2nd day of Taste of Minnesota

Day two of Taste of Minnesota kicked off with some changes.

For a second day, foodies did not hold back at the Taste of Minnesota. People packed a big appetite and patience.

“There was at least a 30 to 40 minute wait [on Sunday]. It was definitely a lot more than we anticipated,” Amedee Bray, Rusty Taco employee, said.

Food flowed out of the Rusty Taco window all day on Sunday.

“It’s always, like, you try not to look at the crowd of people because it can be like overwhelming so you just try to focus on the order that you’re doing, but it was just not ending,” Bray said. “The line kept going.”

Rusty Taco made sure no one left the line empty-handed, but a handful of other food trucks sold out hours before the festival ended on Sunday.

“So overnight, everybody re-upped, and we’re expecting big crowds again today,” Taylor Carik, Taste of Minnesota co-organizer, said.

One thing Carik was not expecting is for at least 60,000 people to walk through the gates on day one of the food festival.

Organizers made some changes between day one and day two.

After getting public feedback, crews brought in water stations so people could stay hydrated in the hot temps on Sunday night.

Target and the city also teamed up to pass out free water bottles.

On Monday, water stations were up and running when the doors opened.

“For a festival of this size and complexity, for that to be the main thing that had to change quickly, we’re very happy with that,” Carik said.