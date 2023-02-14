Valentine’s Day activities happening across the metro area

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and multiple places are celebrating the holiday of love.

Anyone in need of a last-second gift can wait in line at flower shops – Bachman’s Floral says Valentine’s Day is their busiest day of the year, and add roses and tulips are the most popular flowers. Bachman’s predicts 40,000 stems of roses and 85,000 stems of tulips will be bought.

If you don’t want to buy flowers, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has compiled a list of activities happening across the region you can participate in:

Love and Free Tacos

While Valentine’s Day is typically celebrated with flowers, chocolate and a nice meal, a Minneapolis Taco Bell is offering an alternative.

The event runs from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the location on Stinson Boulevard.

There will be photo booths, giveaways and free tacos.

Eat Dessert and Help Animals

If you’d rather stay in this Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy pizza and dessert while helping a good cause.

Pizza Luce is teaming up with Animal Humane Society for a fundraiser on Tuesday, where 100% of proceeds from each dessert purchased from the restaurant being donated to the rescue.

This is happening at all Pizza Luce locations and will cover dine-in, delivery and take-out orders.

CLICK HERE for restaurant locations and HERE for Animal Humane Society’s website.

Valentine’s Day at Sea Life

The creatures at Sea Lie are also getting in on the Valentine’s Day celebrations and received a special treat in honor of the holiday.

A scuba diving cupid teamed up with a bearded dragon to deliver heart-shaped treats and a few fishy puns.

These can be found at Sea Life at Mall of America through Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

“Bug” Your Ex and Support a Zoo

If you aren’t in the most romantic mood, you can support a charity and possibly “bug” your ex this Valentine’s Day.

You can name an insect after them and then feed the critter to a zoo animal.

Several zoos from California to Pennsylvania are giving people a chance to poke fun at their ex. At San Antonio’s Zoo, guests can pay $10 to name a cockroach, or $25 for a rodent. CLICK HERE to do so.

Last year, the zoo in Texas said it raised $80,000 and expects to surpass that number this year.