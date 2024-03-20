Use-of-force trainer said Trooper Londregan followed training in deadly shooting

A use-of-force trainer for the Minnesota State Patrol said he believes the trooper charged with murder for a deadly shooting during a traffic stop last summer followed his training, according to a defense filing Wednesday.

In the filing, Sgt. Jason Halvorson accused a senior prosecutor in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office of taking his statements out of context and lying “by omission” to write the charging document against Ryan Londregan.

Londregan is facing second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter charges for shooting Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on July 31.

The case has already been contentious in the pre-trial stage and is becoming more political, with some now calling on the governor to intervene and take the case away from the attorney’s office.

In the defense filing, Halvorson said he explained to prosecutors that use-of-force actions or “situationally dependent” but added that “Trooper Londregan acted in accordance with his training.”

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office called claims in the filing false, adding, “There is significant evidence that supports the charges in this case. The complaint is accurate and lays out the evidence to establish probable cause.”

The statement also says the filing doesn’t reference evidence from when Halvorson testified in front of a grand jury, evidence the office says can’t legally be revealed at this stage of the proceedings.

“Unfortunately, the defense continues to inappropriately use the court process to file baseless press releases. … We will address the voluminous defense filings and litigate the case in court, and not in the press,” the attorney’s office added.

Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Angie Craig weighed in on the case, calling for the state to take over or reassign prosecution away from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

I’m hearing from constituents and local leaders in my district, and it’s clear to me that it’s time for state leaders to take over or reassign the Trooper Londregan case from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/zAHEBEGX3f — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) March 20, 2024

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday morning.