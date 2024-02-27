US Navy ship honors late White Earth veteran; tribal members hope story of service inspires others

U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced last week that a future Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue (T-ATS) ship will be named in honor of James D. Fairbanks.

Force Master Chief Petty Officer Fairbanks was born and raised in the White Earth Nation in northwestern Minnesota before joining the military.

Fairbanks was the 13th force master chief of the Seabees, the Navy’s amphibious construction battalion, and the first Native American to hold the high-ranking position.

“He was caring. He was a great man, an honored man, in my eyes,” said White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks, a distant relative of James D. Fairbanks. “I consider him a leader.”

“The names of thousands of Indigenous heroes who have served with distinction in our military — and especially our Navy and Marine Corps — echo and inspire us still,” said Secretary Del Toro. “This Navajo-class ship bearing the name James D. Fairbanks will carry his legacy of service forward and symbolize his dedication to the Seabees and our Nation.”

Fairbanks earned many military awards, including the Bronze Star for meritorious leadership during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“My hope is with the naming of this ship, more young people will learn about how incredible leader he was,” said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

Flanagan hopes Fairbanks’ story of service inspires others in the community to think about their vocation and service.

“I think for young native people and for young native people on White Earth, that it will make a difference for them to see somebody in this position and leadership role and did so much good,” Flanagan said.

Fairbanks passed away in 2011.