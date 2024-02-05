Hockey Hall launches Teammates Forever Hall of Honor to help nonprofit

For many years, hockey greats have been honored at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth.

There’s a new way to acknowledge others who have contributed to the game of hockey with the start of the Teammates Forever Hall of Honor.

“In the journey of life, there are lots of people who have helped you,” said Doug Palazzari, executive director of the museum. “These are bonds that have stayed with you that people cherish — with this program you can honor them and put them on the Hall.”

Through a donation, a person can recognize an individual whose character, positivity or actions inspired them on and off the ice with a digital tribute on the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum’s website.

“This is a great opportunity to do that and at the same time help a great cause,” Palazzari said.

The Teammates Forever contributions will assist The Ranch, a facility for people experiencing mental health struggles, in central Minnesota.

“We’re helping a lot of people, and it feels darn good,” said Jean Pavelich Gevik, a co-founder of The Ranch.

Pavelich Gevick is the sister of Mark Pavelich, who got the big assist on the goal to beat the Soviets on Herb Brooks’ 1980 gold medal-winning Olympic team. Many years after playing in the NHL, Pavelich died by suicide.

Pavelich asked loved ones to start The Ranch to provide mental health care to athletes and veterans.

“People are talking about mental health more and more now, and CTE, and all of that, it’s nice that it’s out in the open, and just providing more resources is a good thing,” Pavelich Gevik said. “That’s what Mark wanted.”

“This is a great opportunity for people to help them (The Ranch) to fight the mental health issues that are necessary today. We’re proud to be part of it,” Palazzari said.