US Attorney files latest charge in Feeding Our Future case

Another person has been charged in connection with the federal Feeding Our Future case.

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud was filed in federal court Thursday against Hoda Ali Abdi.

Prosecutors say Abdi owned Alif Halal LLC, a grocery store in Burnsville. Through the store, Abdi participated in the Federal Child Nutrition Program as a food vendor and supplier for sites under a sponsorship. Feeding Our Future was one of the store’s sponsors, though Abdi also ran a Federal Child Nutrition Program site under another sponsor, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say that Abdi submitted fraudulent claims for both the grocery store and nonprofit for reimbursement for food that was not actually purchased and served to children. Abdi claimed to have provided millions of dollars worth of food to children.