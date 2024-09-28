Urban Roots plants over 100 trees to improve St. Paul’s tree canopy

On Saturday, volunteers in St. Paul worked hard to plant more than 100 trees at homes and parks.

The undertaking came from Urban Roots, a non-profit that provides not just more trees to communities but also environmental internships to the youth of St. Paul’s east side.

The goal of Saturday’s project was to improve the tree canopy on the east side, an area that, according to reports, has been lacking compared to other parts of the city.

Environmental experts claim that solid tree canopy can provide important benefits for cities, like reducing air pollution and assisting in heat control.

“It’s a really really important aspect there’s a lot of money out there for trees right now just getting trees planted in our community which is really great because that hasn’t always been the case,” Sam Mockert from Urban Roots said.

More information on the program Urban Roots has can be found on their website.