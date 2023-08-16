Untimely break-in leaves Minneapolis juice bar scrambling to make up for lost sales

Supporting the Dripping Root

A Minneapolis juice bar is struggling to stay open after a crime really set it back.

Catiesha Pierson, owner of The Dripping Root on Minnehaha Avenue, says it’s been a rough couple of days but the community is stepping up to give her some relief after a break-in prevented her from selling her wares at a local event.

Two years ago, Pierson took a risk and planted a seed.

“I was delivering, working a 40-hour job,” she said. “I was a single mom. I ended up quitting based off of, like, my passion.”

Her passion led her to open The Dripping Root, where she’s putting a different spin on health and wellness by making cold-pressed juices and smoothie bowls.

“It’s 100% of fruits and vegetables,” Pierson said. “No added anything. No preservatives.”

On Sunday, Pierson was on track to grow her business by being a vendor at the YWCA Triathlon. She packed up a U-Haul with all her products, but plans changed when the keys were stolen.

“My car was broken into the night before the actual event,” Pierson recalls. “They had the U-Haul key in it, they stole the U-Haul key out of the car. And, you know, all of our stuff is in the U-Haul.”

After months of prepping, The Dripping Root was forced to cancel its first big event, losing thousands of dollars in profit that it needed — and an influx of products that could go to waste.

“It was really unfortunate that that happened because it really takes a toll on us, especially when it’s just me and my mom here. We work so hard,” Pierson said.

The Dripping Root is open every day this week to try and make up for what they lost.

“It’s important to me to lift people up, especially good people like our Dripping Root friends,” one customer said Tuesday.

Pierson says life can be sour, but with the help of these juices, she makes it sweet.

“When something is meant for you, then something is meant for you, and it happens,” she said. “And so I keep that attitude and I just keep going.”