University of Minnesota mourns the loss of professor and world-renowned food scientist

He worked with NASA and his food was literally out of this world.

The University of Minnesota is mourning the loss of a longtime professor and world-renowned food scientist.

Ted Labuza died earlier this month at the age of 83.

Labuza developed several modern food safety and preservation techniques.

“A great scholar and a very warm person,” Job Ubbink, head of the Food Science and Nutrition department at the University of Minnesota Department, said. “We continue in his spirit and also with his heritage.”

Labuza helped develop food for astronauts on the Apollo moon missions. His publication record includes more than 600 articles, 18 books and eight patents.