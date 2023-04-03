University of Minnesota Ballroom Dance team wins 5th consecutive national title

Call it a dancing dynasty!

The winning streak continues for another year for the University of Minnesota’s Ballroom Dance team.

Last month, the team won its fifth consecutive national title.

“It was so exciting,” coach Kate Bratt said. “You have to keep practicing and keep learning and keep competing and keep doing well and see what everybody else is doing, so you can continue your rise.”

The championship is the second title for sophomore Maggie Piel.

“We did it again,” Piel said. “Anybody you ask, we were all a little skeptical going into the competition this year, so when we won, we kind of let out a collective sigh of relief.”

Coach Bratt hopes the school’s ballroom dancing dynasty continues for the next 10 years.