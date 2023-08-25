Unique study’s findings ‘significant’ surrounding COVID-19 vaccine on long-COVID

Mayo Clinic researchers say their study on the COVID-19 vaccination’s impact on people with long-haul COVID — also known as long COVID — has likely not been done before and the results are significant.

In short, those who received a COVID-19 vaccination before getting the virus had milder long-term symptoms.

“I would say the findings of our study are quite significant and exciting,” Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, one of the lead researchers behind the study, said.

Nearly 480 patients were involved and just more than half had received a COVID-19 vaccine before getting COVID. In a release about it, Mayo Clinic believes the study is, “among the first to examine COVID-19 vaccines’ potential to reduce long-haul COVID symptoms.”

“We found out those individuals who were vaccinated experience less symptoms of long COVID, “ Dr. Vanichkachorn, said, adding, “Things like shortness of breath, dizziness, troubles with taste and smell.”

While those symptoms sound familiar, it was those with stomach issues that stood out to researchers.

“The most significant difference between the unvaccinated and vaccinated groups was the existence of abdominal pain — individuals who were vaccinated reported less abdominal pain as part of their long COVID experience,” Dr. Vanichkachorn explained.

Though they’re learning more about the impacts of COVID, Dr. Vanichkachorn says there’s much more to learn. And, for those who have been dealing with long COVID for weeks, months and sometimes years, they’re hopeful more work like this continues.

“I don’t know what my path will be, [or] if I will fully recover without help from the medical community,” Jolene Wienke, who’s had long COVID since November of 2020 when vaccines were available, said.

“So, as more information comes to light, I’m hoping that they’ll be able to figure this out,” Wienke added.

The latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state people should get at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, just more than 27% of eligible Minnesotans are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccine.

The MDH sent the following statement when asked to be part of this story.