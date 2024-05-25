Two arrested in connection to Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police said two suspects have been arrested in connection to shots fired early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue after officers heard shots in the area. Police said they were then able to track and arrest two suspects who were booked for second-degree assault charges. Police also report they were able to recover two guns.

Minneapolis Police also reported a man called 911 from South 3rd St. and Nicollet Mall after he had received an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was later transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.