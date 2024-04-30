‘Rally Sausage’ has become the talk of Twins territory

The Minnesota Twins are on an eight-game winning streak and they’re crediting their success to a piece of meat.

The Twins Rally Sausage has become the talk of the team and Twins Territory.

Kyle Farmer got it in the mail but didn’t really want to eat it, so hitting coach David Popkins brought it to the dugout and told players to touch it before their next at-bat. The first two batters hit back-to-back homers and the Twins Rally Sausage was born.

The only thing that can stop the Twins and the sausage now is potentially its expiration date and it’s a concern to Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli.

“There’s no doubt in my mind we are carrying around something that’s very, very unhealthy to the human body,” Baldelli said.

The eight-game win streak is the longest for the Twins in the last 14 years.

The Twins will look to extend their win streak — and bring out the sausage — Tuesday night as they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Click here for KSTP’s full Minnesota Twins coverage.