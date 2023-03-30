Twins fans rev up for home opener after 2-0 Opening Day win in Kansas City

The Minnesota Twins started the season with a 2-0 win against the Royals in Kansas City Thursday.

Every team in Major League Baseball played on Opening Day, kicking off what will be a very different year for the MLB.

The league made several big rule changes for the 2023 season, including the use of pitch clocks for the first time ever. Pitchers now have 15 seconds to throw when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when runners are on base.

“It’s really going to have a huge impact on the pace of play, the action on the field,” said Matt Hodson, director of business communications for the Minnesota Twins.

“In spring training, the average time of game was down 26 minutes. The average spring training game was 2 hours and 35 minutes. That puts baseball now on par with what you’ll see in the NBA and the NHL. It’s a quicker, more intense style of play.”

There will be also be defensive shift limits. The defensive team must now have at least four players on the infield, with at least two infielders on either side of second base.

“So you won’t ever look out there for a left-handed batter and see three infielders on the right side of second base. It’s going to help increase the number of hits and balls in play,” Hodson explained.

Additionally, the bases will be larger this year, expanding from 15 inches to 18 inches.

“It’s to encourage players to be more aggressive in base stealing, to encourage players to go from first to third or be more aggressive in their base running. And it will prevent the collisions you sometimes see on bang-bang plays,” Hodson said.

The Twins’ home opener is coming up on Thursday, April 6 against the Houston Astros.

The Loon Cafe, down the block from the ballpark, is eager to welcome fans back.

“I just started about a month ago, and they told me to get ready because it’s going to be packed,” said Megan Bacigalupo, a server at The Loon Cafe. “We are all very happy that we’re all going to be busy, and that excitement is on the way.”

Fans are also hopeful for the new season.

“I have flex season tickets this year on the 40-game plan,” said Bob Bulger of St. Louis Park. “I grew up a baseball fan, played my entire life. Baseball is my favorite sport. I’m feeling excited.”

As of posting, tickets are still available for the home opener at www.twins.com.

Follow KSTP Sports all season long for the latest Twins updates.