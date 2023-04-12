Twins fan wants to name a Bloomington street after Kent Hrbek

One Minnesota Twins fan wants a special honor for Bloomington native Kent Hrbek.

Mike Edman reached out to the city of Bloomington to name a street in honor of the retired first-baseman.

“I thought he’s the best first baseman ever,” Edman said. “I wanted to get a street named after him.”

Edman says Hrbek deserves the special tribute for being a great player and a great person. The city of Bloomington already named baseball fields after the Twins great.

Hrbek says he’s honored by the request to rename a street after him.

“Getting a bar named after you at the ballpark,” Hrbek said. “I got the statue. In Bloomington here they named the fields after me. I always thought they did this when people pass away. I’m still here folks. I don’t plan on tipping over soon, but it’s an honor.”

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse calls Kent Hrbek a favorite son of the city and would strongly consider renaming a street in his honor.